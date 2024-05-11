 Man grabs snake lunging at his face in one swift motion. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man grabs snake lunging at his face in one swift motion. Watch viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 11, 2024 10:40 PM IST

A video of a man trying to catch a huge snake with bare hands has gone viral. The clip may send chills down your spine.

A scary video of a man catching a snake trying to strike him was shared on social media. The incredible video has left many fascinated and some scared.

The image shows a man catching a snake trying to bite him. (Instagram/@therealtarzann)
The image shows a man catching a snake trying to bite him. (Instagram/@therealtarzann)

"Catching snakes mid-strike," he wrote as he shared the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show a snake slithering on the ground and a man trying to catch it. The man attempts to grab the reptile by its head, but it keeps lunging at him. Ultimately, the snake comes dangerously close, but the man grabs it by its head in the nick of time.

Also Read: Man catches snake using jar and sheet of paper. Watch

Take a look at this fascinating yet scary video of the snake:

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 4.9 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people. A few also reacted to the video with emoticons, especially the fearful face emoji.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Even the snake said: ‘Wow, it was truly amazing’,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Please do a slow-mo version of the video,” suggested another.

“That’s why he’s the real Tarzan, no lies, straight facts,” praised a third.

“Leave the snake alone," expressed a fourth.

Also Read: Viral video shows woman catching snake with her bare hands. Watch

Mike Holston, who goes by therealtarzann on Instagram, has listed his profession as a scientist on the platform. His page has videos showing his interactions with different animals, including massive snakes. Currently, he has over 9.4 million followers. Till now, he has shared a total of 2,182 posts.

What are your thoughts on this scary video of the man catching the snake mid-strike? Did the footage send chills down your spine?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
News / Trending / Man grabs snake lunging at his face in one swift motion. Watch viral video

