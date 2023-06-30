Home / Trending / Man catches snake using jar and sheet of paper. Watch

Man catches snake using jar and sheet of paper. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 30, 2023 09:36 PM IST

A video of a man catching a snake using nothing but a plastic jar and a sheet of paper was posted on Reddit. The video is fascinatingly scary to watch.

A video showing a man fearlessly catching a snake using a jar and a sheet of paper has left people stunned. Shared on Reddit, the video shows how the man completes the task without even a slightest bit of hesitation.

The image shows the man using a jar to catch a snake. (Reddit/@Kaos2018)
The image shows the man using a jar to catch a snake. (Reddit/@Kaos2018)

“Snake rescue in Pondicherry, Puducherry fire and rescue service,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the man approaching a snake. Slowly, he puts a jar on top of the creature. Then he goes on to use his bare hands to nudge the snake to get inside the jar. Once the reptile completely crawls inside, he uses a paper sheet to move the jar from its upside down position - with the snake inside. At the end, he screws back the lead of the jar.

Also Read: Snake emerges from ceiling fan, lands directly on man recording it. Watching terrifying video

Take a look at the video showing how the man rescued the snake:

Snake rescue in Pondicherry, Puducherry fire and rescue service
by u/Kaos2018 in nextfuckinglevel

Did the man’s swift movements leave you stunned? You’re not alone. The way the man caught the snake also impressed several Reddit users and they took to the video’s comments section to express just that.

Also Read: Pet snake gets stuck in man’s curls, refuses to come out

What are Reddit users saying about the video of the man catching the snake with bare hands?

“What’s amazing is there is zero sign of fear, just another day at work,” posted a Reddit user. “That is one calm dude. Tip of the hat,” shared another. “I'm watching this thinking, yea, that's pretty smart. I'm sure the plastic or glass will stop a bite from breaking through... then he caps it with a piece of CONSTRUCTION PAPER!” expressed a third. “Idea is to be calm enough to not provoke the snake more,” commented a fourth. “That guy is being really gentle. He doesn't wanna hurt that snake. Damn,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out