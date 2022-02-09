Man makes a daring U-turn on a narrow road. Watch nail-biting viral video

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people maneuvering their cars in dangerously narrow roads. This video, posted on Facebook, is an inclusion to that list. It is a clip that is not just fascinating but also a bit scary to watch.

The video was originally posted on Douyin, a Chinese social media platform. The person who shared it often posts such videos that aim to teach people more about how to drive cars in different situation.

The clip, however, went crazy viral with over 7.1 million views after it was posted on the Facebook page called Supercar Blondie. The page is managed by Alexandra Mary "Alex" Hirschi. She is a vlogger based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and is known for her videos on “coolest cars, tech, luxury and gaming in the world.”

“Driver does dangerous turn on narrow road. I can't believe he tried to turn his car here!!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a car making a scary U-turn on a very narrow lane. At one point in the video, one of the wheels of the car also dangles outside the road. However, finally, the man driving the car manages to manoeuvre the vehicle perfectly.

Besides millions of views, the video also gathered tons of comments from people. While some expressed that they were amazed by the man’s skills, a few voiced their disagreement and shared that the stunt doesn’t solve any purpose.

Disclaimer: The act may have been performed by professionals and should not be attempted.