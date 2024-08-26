Man on solo ocean row surrounded by dozens of whales for hours in surreal encounter

When a man was out alone in the ocean, to his shock, he got surrounded by a school of whales. For two hours, the whales followed him, only growing in numbers. Rower Tom Waddington expressed that he loved when the sharks came around him, however, he also felt scared after being followed by sharks on his solo journey. The whales followed the rower for two hours and then left him behind. (Unsplash)

While sharing the video, in the caption, Waddington stated that at first, 10 whales were near him; then, it increased to 20 and more. For two hours, the whales followed him before leaving him alone. (Also Read: Mediterranean Sea Horror: Killer whales sink $128,000 yacht in 2-hour coordinated attack)

The video shows Waddington alone in the ocean. As he is recording the incident, the whales can be seen surrounding him from everywhere. Though he has a smile on his face the entire time he is with the whales, he also shares his fear of something going wrong.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a month ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has over 5,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Rare whale found washed up on New Zealand beach, unveiling vital clues about species)

Here’s how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, “Amazing experience. I would have cried. Thank you for sharing."

Another person shared, "Thank you for your video, impressive and wonderful encounter. Congratulations for your courage, all the best for your crossing."

"Wow, I love marine mammals but I would have been so scared. Not sure if I could keep calm. Well done, Tom. Bravo," added Instagram user Valérie LH.

Instagram user, Natalie Rende Helberg, posted, "I'm amazed, mesmerized and in complete awe of this moment. Thank you for sharing and allowing viewers to be part of your journey. How long did they follow you?"