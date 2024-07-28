Mediterranean Sea Horror: Killer whales sink $128,000 yacht in 2-hour coordinated attack

In the Mediterranean Sea, a group of killer whales attacked and capsized a yacht worth $128,000. The crew on board the yacht were startled by the well-coordinated attack by the orcas, which lasted for about two hours, as per reports. The attack by the killer whale went on for two hours. (unsplash)

The New York Post reported that only 22 hours into their 10-day journey from Vilamoura, Portugal, to Greece, Robert Powell, 59, and his crew noticed killer whales approaching them. The orcas, who are generally regarded as intelligent and inquisitive, started acting aggressively and violently crashed into the yacht. Around 8 pm the five orcas circled the 39-foot sailing boat and alternately attacked it.

Whilst I was looking around the boat to see if I could see anything — I was doing about 5 to 6 knots — it got hit again. On the second hit, I looked over the back of the boat, and I could see the dark shape of a killer whale in the water. They were circling. It was like watching wolves hunt. They were taking turns coming in — sometimes two would come in at the same time and hit it. So obviously pretty terrifying," Powell told The New York Post. (Also Read: Bloodthirsty orcas brutally attack a whale shark. Watch rare video)

After about 15 strikes, the sailboat was unable to steer as the pod of five initially attacked the rudder. The orcas then split off and began attacking different sections of the boat's exterior in a methodical manner; one focused on the keel, another on the stern, and the others on other exposed spots.

The crew tried in vain to guide the vessel away from the whales, taken off guard by the intensity of the assault. The orcas showed an exceptional degree of hostility as though they were determined to sink the yacht. Just before the sailboat sank 130 feet into the Mediterranean and vanished beneath the waves, a Spanish recovery craft stepped in and evacuated the crew.