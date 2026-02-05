Man paying ₹50,000 rent for Bengaluru apartment says he has no time to use the amenities

A Bengaluru resident’s candid take on city life and work culture has sparked a discussion online after he revealed that despite paying ₹50,000 in rent for an apartment loaded with amenities, he barely has the time to enjoy them. Many users related to the man's frustration over work-life balance. (Instagram/@trainwithshubham__)

In a video shared on Instagram, Shubham Londhe spoke about living in a locality equipped with facilities such as a swimming pool, gym and snooker area. However, he admitted that his demanding schedule leaves little room for leisure. “Bas mere pass time nahi hai,” he said.

Londhe added that the issue isn’t limited to him alone. He noted that it is a common problem in his neighbourhood, where several homes have facilities that often go unused, with gyms and swimming pools remaining largely empty.

Reflecting on the lifestyle of many IT professionals, he said most people work through the weekdays and spend their weekends resting, leaving little opportunity to enjoy what they pay for. He added that the experience has made him realise that no matter how much money one earns, it often feels like being trapped in a “rat race”, with time and peace constantly out of reach. He expressed hope that a more balanced phase of life would arrive sooner rather than later.