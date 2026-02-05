Man paying ₹50,000 rent for Bengaluru apartment says he has no time to use the amenities
Bengaluru man paying ₹50,000 rent says he has no time to use luxury amenities, sparking discussion online about work-life balance.
A Bengaluru resident’s candid take on city life and work culture has sparked a discussion online after he revealed that despite paying ₹50,000 in rent for an apartment loaded with amenities, he barely has the time to enjoy them.
In a video shared on Instagram, Shubham Londhe spoke about living in a locality equipped with facilities such as a swimming pool, gym and snooker area. However, he admitted that his demanding schedule leaves little room for leisure. “Bas mere pass time nahi hai,” he said.
Londhe added that the issue isn’t limited to him alone. He noted that it is a common problem in his neighbourhood, where several homes have facilities that often go unused, with gyms and swimming pools remaining largely empty.
Reflecting on the lifestyle of many IT professionals, he said most people work through the weekdays and spend their weekends resting, leaving little opportunity to enjoy what they pay for. He added that the experience has made him realise that no matter how much money one earns, it often feels like being trapped in a “rat race”, with time and peace constantly out of reach. He expressed hope that a more balanced phase of life would arrive sooner rather than later.
Social media reactions
The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom related to his frustration over work-life balance.
“You are absolutely correct,” wrote one user. Another commented, “We are paying ₹74,000 for Mulberry Tower, you got a nice deal,” suggesting that high rents are becoming the norm in the city.
Some users, however, offered a different perspective. “Everyone has time — it’s just about priorities,” one person argued. Another suggested moving overseas, writing, “I will say settle abroad. They have better work life balance.”
Others criticised the concept of luxury housing itself. “Amenities are always a scam. Choose a larger space, period,” read one comment. Meanwhile, one user shared a personal experience saying, “Fortunately, I got a chance to quit corporate life and started a travel business… Efforts are everywhere, but yes, it still affects a lot.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.