Bengaluru landlord asks one month’s rent just to view flat, internet screams 'scam'
A flat search in Bengaluru turned into a shock when a young professional was asked to pay one month’s rent just to view an apartment.
We have often heard of landlords demanding large deposits, high rent, or extra charges. But one recent incident in Bengaluru has taken this to a shocking new level.
A young professional who had recently moved to the city for work shared in a Reddit post an unexpected demand faced while searching for a rental home.
What should have been a simple flat viewing turned into a moment of disbelief when money was asked for just to open the door.
“Got asked one month's rent just to view a flat,” the caption of the post reads.
According to the post, the incident happened about two months ago. While walking around a high-rise building, the young professional asked a security guard if any flats were vacant.
The guard confirmed that a unit was available and shared the owner’s phone number.
After calling the owner, the young professional was told that the security guard would show the flat. There was no mention of any fee, deposit, or special charge during the conversation. Everything sounded normal at first.
Unexpected rent demand:
When the young professional returned to the guard expecting to be taken upstairs, an unexpected demand was made. One month’s rent was asked for before the apartment could be shown.
“The security guard tells me I need to pay one month’s rent for him to show the apartment,” the post adds.
Feeling shocked and uncomfortable, the young professional chose to walk away.
“I honestly didn’t even know how to react. This wasn’t brokerage or anything official. Just money to open the door and show the place,” the post further adds.
The post quickly drew strong reactions from Reddit users, many of whom said the demand was unacceptable.
One of the users commented, “Everyone in India is trying to scam. We are morally bankrupt.”
A second user commented, “Scams are getting creative!”
“Scammer 100%,” said another user.
“This is a new low even by Indian fraud standards,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)