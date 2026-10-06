Man quits 25 LPA job for e-commerce business, reveals first month earnings: ‘ 0 on Flipkart, 45,000 on Amazon’

Walking away from a lucrative corporate salary to pursue entrepreneurship is a risky leap that few are willing to take. Kamal Tolani, however, took that step about a month ago, quitting his ₹25 LPA corporate job to launch an e-commerce business. In a recent video, he shared how much he earned in the past month.

The man who said he left his ₹25 LPA corporate job for an e-commerce business. (Instagram/kamal.t0lani)

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“I quit my 25 LPA corporate job to build something of my own. And today, I’ve completed my first month of e-commerce sales,” Kamal Tolani wrote on Instagram.

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He shared how his life has changed from having “fixed salary and corporate comfort” to dealing with “just products, orders, ads, returns.” He admitted to making mistakes on the way, but also leading a lot.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, he shared what his first month “actually looked like across Amazon, Meesho and Flipkart.” He gave a quick look at what worked and what didn’t. Tolani claimed that he earned ₹3,200 on Meesho, ₹0 on Flipkart, and ₹45,382 on Amazon in the last 30 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, he shared what his first month “actually looked like across Amazon, Meesho and Flipkart.” He gave a quick look at what worked and what didn’t. Tolani claimed that he earned ₹3,200 on Meesho, ₹0 on Flipkart, and ₹45,382 on Amazon in the last 30 days. {{/usCountry}}

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Kamal Tolani. This report will be updated when he responds.)

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How did social media react?

The post prompted a series of mixed reactions. While some were supportive of the man’s new endeavour, others argued that it would not be profitable in the long run.

An individual wrote, “All the very best and congratulations on your new journey, man.” Another said, “You made a mistake by leaving your job. It will take you a long time to match the ₹25 LPA earning.”

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A third posted, “Why did you leave your job?” Tolani answered this question in a previous post he shared earlier this month.

Why did he quit his job?

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He explained, “I quit my 25 LPA job to start something of my own. Leaving a stable corporate job wasn’t an easy decision. The salary was good, the job was secure — but I kept wondering what would happen if I actually gave myself a chance to build something of my own.”

He continued, “I honestly don’t know where this decision will take me. Maybe it works. Maybe it doesn’t. But I want to document the journey — the uncertainty, everyday life, business, failures, small wins and everything in between.”