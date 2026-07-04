Man quits over burnout, says manager suddenly cared when others considered leaving: 'They got a 50% hike'

A man’s Reddit post about quitting a stressful job and unintentionally helping his former coworkers secure better pay has sparked discussion online. Taking to Reddit, the user shared how his resignation, which came after burnout and dissatisfaction with his salary, reportedly pushed his former manager into damage control. A man claimed his former manager rewarded teammates only after fearing more resignations from the team. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Bengaluru man says manager, HR are 'playing games' after resignation, delaying relieving letter)

The post was shared with the title, “Why do managers reward employees only when they are about to lose them.”

In his post, the user wrote, “So, I left my job about six months ago due to burnout. I had a very low salary, and the work was also not great. The manager had a huge ego, ran the team like his personal minions, shouted at people, blamed others, planned team outings, where we had to pay since it was not company sponsored, so he could have fun, and everything else you can think of.”

Manager reportedly panicked after resignation The man said that after leaving the company, he received new job offers within one and a half months, with hikes of around 100 percent. Later, when he met his friends from the old company and told them about his new role, they were happy for him. However, the news eventually reached his former manager.

“News got to my manager, and he blew up. Apparently, resigning because of burnout means I should wait before joining again. Then my friends started using my example to hint to him how they were being underpaid,” the user wrote.

According to the post, the manager then became concerned that the other five employees might also resign. The user claimed that the manager started calling them to check on their well being and ask if they needed anything. Soon after, he allegedly promised them a good hike, work from home whenever required and other benefits.

(Also read: 'Bindaas aaram karo': Manager offers 2-day period leave to female employee, internet divided)

Coworkers received hike and benefits The Reddit user also claimed that the same manager had earlier shamed employees for taking a one week vacation after two years, saying that people who went on leave when work was pending were not loyal.

“Yesterday, I met my friends again. They got a 50% hike and some benefits, along with more say in their work, etc. But I told them how the manager is egoistic and how he will take revenge when he gets the chance,” he wrote.

Internet reacts The post drew a few reactions from Reddit users. One user wrote, “Yes you're right,” while another commented, “I agree with you.” A third said, “This is so true,” and another shared, “I face the same situation.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)