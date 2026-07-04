Man quits over burnout, says manager suddenly cared when others considered leaving: 'They got a 50% hike'
A man shared how his resignation pushed his former manager to offer hikes and benefits to his teammates.
A man’s Reddit post about quitting a stressful job and unintentionally helping his former coworkers secure better pay has sparked discussion online. Taking to Reddit, the user shared how his resignation, which came after burnout and dissatisfaction with his salary, reportedly pushed his former manager into damage control.
(Also read: Bengaluru man says manager, HR are 'playing games' after resignation, delaying relieving letter)
The post was shared with the title, “Why do managers reward employees only when they are about to lose them.”
In his post, the user wrote, “So, I left my job about six months ago due to burnout. I had a very low salary, and the work was also not great. The manager had a huge ego, ran the team like his personal minions, shouted at people, blamed others, planned team outings, where we had to pay since it was not company sponsored, so he could have fun, and everything else you can think of.”
Manager reportedly panicked after resignation
The man said that after leaving the company, he received new job offers within one and a half months, with hikes of around 100 percent. Later, when he met his friends from the old company and told them about his new role, they were happy for him. However, the news eventually reached his former manager.
“News got to my manager, and he blew up. Apparently, resigning because of burnout means I should wait before joining again. Then my friends started using my example to hint to him how they were being underpaid,” the user wrote.
According to the post, the manager then became concerned that the other five employees might also resign. The user claimed that the manager started calling them to check on their well being and ask if they needed anything. Soon after, he allegedly promised them a good hike, work from home whenever required and other benefits.
(Also read: 'Bindaas aaram karo': Manager offers 2-day period leave to female employee, internet divided)
Coworkers received hike and benefits
The Reddit user also claimed that the same manager had earlier shamed employees for taking a one week vacation after two years, saying that people who went on leave when work was pending were not loyal.
“Yesterday, I met my friends again. They got a 50% hike and some benefits, along with more say in their work, etc. But I told them how the manager is egoistic and how he will take revenge when he gets the chance,” he wrote.
Internet reacts
The post drew a few reactions from Reddit users. One user wrote, “Yes you're right,” while another commented, “I agree with you.” A third said, “This is so true,” and another shared, “I face the same situation.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More