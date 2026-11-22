Agra Police have arrested a man after a video showing him firing shots into the air during a wedding celebration went viral. Following the clip's circulation, Fatehabad police stepped in to identify the individual involved. A police team acted quickly to locate and apprehend the accused, according to an official update shared by the Agra Police Commissionerate on X.
An X user shared the video claiming that it shows a man firing rounds from his licensed revolver during a wedding.
Also Read: Ludhiana: Cops register FIR over celebratory firing at wedding
Prior to making the arrest, the Agra Police had shared an update outlining the initial findings of their investigation. According to officials, a probe into the viral video confirmed that celebratory firing had taken place during a wedding ceremony in Garhi Dariyab village on November 20.
Police noted that a licensed revolver was used during the incident. At the time, authorities had registered a case under the relevant legal sections and launched a search to track down the accused. Later, the police updated that the man was arrested.
Also Read: Celebratory firing at Fatehpur wedding leaves one dead, four hurt{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Celebratory firing at Fatehpur wedding leaves one dead, four hurt{{/usCountry}}
“The police at Fatehabad police station investigated the viral video and found that celebratory gunfire was fired with a licensed revolver during a wedding ceremony on 20.11.2026. A case was registered under the relevant sections. Acting swiftly, the police team arrested the accused. Further legal proceedings are underway,” read a translated tweet shared by the department.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.