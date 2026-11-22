Agra Police have arrested a man after a video showing him firing shots into the air during a wedding celebration went viral. Following the clip's circulation, Fatehabad police stepped in to identify the individual involved. A police team acted quickly to locate and apprehend the accused, according to an official update shared by the Agra Police Commissionerate on X.

The man arrested by Agra Police. (X/@agrapolice)

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An X user shared the video claiming that it shows a man firing rounds from his licensed revolver during a wedding.

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Also Read: Ludhiana: Cops register FIR over celebratory firing at wedding

Prior to making the arrest, the Agra Police had shared an update outlining the initial findings of their investigation. According to officials, a probe into the viral video confirmed that celebratory firing had taken place during a wedding ceremony in Garhi Dariyab village on November 20.

Police noted that a licensed revolver was used during the incident. At the time, authorities had registered a case under the relevant legal sections and launched a search to track down the accused. Later, the police updated that the man was arrested.

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“The police at Fatehabad police station investigated the viral video and found that celebratory gunfire was fired with a licensed revolver during a wedding ceremony on 20.11.2026. A case was registered under the relevant sections. Acting swiftly, the police team arrested the accused. Further legal proceedings are underway,” read a translated tweet shared by the department.