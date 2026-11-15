Ludhiana: Cops register FIR over celebratory firing at wedding

The Division Number 4 police have registered a case against an unidentified person for opening fire at a wedding in Chhwani Mohalla. The shot was fired in front of a DJ playing inside the tent opposite Power House on National Highway 44, police said. The case has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT)

According to the police, the wedding was organised for Gaurav Nahar, a resident of Chhwani Mohalla. A police team reached the venue after receiving a tip-off and recovered an empty cartridge from the spot. A floor tile and a tent curtain were also seized as evidence.

The case has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Sub-inspector Jiwan Singh, who is investigating the case, said: “We are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioning people to identify the person who fired the shot.”