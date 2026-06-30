Man shares why today’s jobs feel ‘pointless’: ‘Life just isn’t getting set anymore’

A man has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video about the growing disillusionment many professionals seem to feel towards their jobs. In the clip, he questioned whether work still offers the sense of security, growth and purpose that it once appeared to promise. A man questioned why people kept working hard when jobs no longer brought security, credit or a sense of purpose. (Instagram/the.headless)

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Nasir, shared a video in which he reflected on why many people no longer seem to enjoy their jobs despite working hard, switching companies, earning promotions and waiting for appraisals.

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“Is it just me, or does it feel like no one is really enjoying their job anymore? Until a few years ago, it still felt like work might be frustrating, but at least it paid enough to make life feel somewhat secure. But now, it feels like no matter how hard you work, which promotion you get, which company you join, or how many appraisals you receive, life is still nowhere close to being “set”. And because of that, everything related to work suddenly feels so pointless. You work hard, but you still do not earn enough. On top of that, if you do good work, someone above you either comes in and ruins it or takes all the credit. If you work with clients, then no matter how unreasonable the client is, they ultimately get the final say. And finally, the work you do also starts feeling pointless at the end of the day. So I guess the point I am trying to make is this: what is the point? Why are we doing all this? What is the point?”

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Watch the clip here: