'Fired in 15 days': Ex employee shares disturbing experience from first corporate job

A Reddit post by a former employee has struck a chord with many professionals after they shared how a job that lasted just 15 days left a lasting impact on their mental health. The user claimed the experience affected them long after they had left the company, making it difficult to regain confidence and move on. Ex employee’s account of a 15-day corporate job goes viral online. (Representative Image)

Ex employee shares difficult experience at first job The Reddit user wrote, "My first corporate job lasted 15 days. The trauma lasted a year."

According to the post, the user joined as a fresher with excitement but said things quickly took a turn. They alleged that one HR representative "didn't like" them and later accused them of making "disgusting" remarks without providing any evidence. The user claimed they were dismissed from the company after just 15 days.

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They further alleged that another HR representative warned them not to speak publicly about the incident. According to the post, the HR representative said, "It's a small world of HRs. If you don't behave and resign right now, your career is potentially ruined forever."

The user also claimed that their phone was taken away while they were speaking to family members during what they described as a panic attack. They further alleged they were threatened with security if they refused to resign. The post also claimed that their washroom breaks were monitored despite informing the company about a severe urinary tract infection and other health issues.