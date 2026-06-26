'Spent less abroad than in India': Man compares Vietnam holiday with 4-day India trip

A post comparing the cost of travelling within India and taking an international holiday has caught the attention of social media users. Shared on X, it argues that a trip to Vietnam turned out to be more affordable than a short vacation in the Indian hills, prompting many to reflect on the rising cost of domestic travel. Traveller says Vietnam holiday cost less than an India hill getaway. (Representative Image)

While several users agreed that Indian destinations have become significantly more expensive in recent years, others said better pricing and improved infrastructure could make local tourism more attractive.

Traveller compares India and Vietnam travel costs The post was shared by X user Pankaj Arora, who recounted the experience of a colleague planning a four day holiday in the hills. The caption read, "A colleague was planning a four day vacation in the hills. He looked at hotels in popular Indian destinations. Decent rooms cost between ₹10,000 and ₹18,000 per night. Taxi fares were ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per day, while return flight tickets for a couple were around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000. The total budget was heading towards ₹60,000 to ₹80,000.

(Also Read: Who was Om Malik? Tech world shocked, heartbroken on Gigaom founder’s death)

"Then he checked Vietnam. He booked return flights during a sale. Clean hotels near tourist areas were available for ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per night. Public transport was convenient, food was affordable, and the tourist infrastructure was visitor friendly.

"In the end, he spent less on an international holiday than he would have on travelling within India. This is the challenge Indian tourism needs to address. Beautiful destinations alone are not enough. Value for money, infrastructure, cleanliness, and the overall visitor experience matter just as much."

Take a look: