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    'Spent less abroad than in India': Man compares Vietnam holiday with 4-day India trip

    A traveller's cost breakdown suggested that a Vietnam holiday was cheaper than a 4-day getaway to the Indian hills.

    Published on: Jun 26, 2026 12:13 PM IST
    By Vaishali Kapila
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    A post comparing the cost of travelling within India and taking an international holiday has caught the attention of social media users. Shared on X, it argues that a trip to Vietnam turned out to be more affordable than a short vacation in the Indian hills, prompting many to reflect on the rising cost of domestic travel.

    Traveller says Vietnam holiday cost less than an India hill getaway. (Representative Image)
    Traveller says Vietnam holiday cost less than an India hill getaway. (Representative Image)

    While several users agreed that Indian destinations have become significantly more expensive in recent years, others said better pricing and improved infrastructure could make local tourism more attractive.

    Traveller compares India and Vietnam travel costs

    The post was shared by X user Pankaj Arora, who recounted the experience of a colleague planning a four day holiday in the hills. The caption read, "A colleague was planning a four day vacation in the hills. He looked at hotels in popular Indian destinations. Decent rooms cost between 10,000 and 18,000 per night. Taxi fares were 3,000 to 5,000 per day, while return flight tickets for a couple were around 15,000 to 20,000. The total budget was heading towards 60,000 to 80,000.

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    "Then he checked Vietnam. He booked return flights during a sale. Clean hotels near tourist areas were available for 3,000 to 5,000 per night. Public transport was convenient, food was affordable, and the tourist infrastructure was visitor friendly.

    "In the end, he spent less on an international holiday than he would have on travelling within India. This is the challenge Indian tourism needs to address. Beautiful destinations alone are not enough. Value for money, infrastructure, cleanliness, and the overall visitor experience matter just as much."

    Take a look:

    The comparison struck a chord with many users, who said they had noticed a similar rise in the cost of travelling within India, particularly after the pandemic.

    One user commented, "For me, it is all about before and after Covid. Demand for local destinations has been very high ever since the pandemic. Indian destinations used to be much cheaper before Covid."

    Another wrote, "If hotel rates and flight fares become more reasonable, Indian tourism will flourish."

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    A third user agreed with the comparison, saying, "Yes, there is a big gap."

    The discussion has once again brought attention to the growing debate around domestic travel costs.

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