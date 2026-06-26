Who was Om Malik? Tech world shocked, heartbroken on Gigaom founder’s death

Om Malik, tech columnist, investor, and founder, died on June 24 at Stanford Hospital. Though the statement released after his death did not specify the cause of his death, it is likely tied to the continued problems with his heart. His death has shocked the tech world, with many taking to social media to express how the news left them heartbroken, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham. Om Malik died on June 24. (X/@om)

“Om Malik passed away on June 24, 2026, at Stanford Hospital after a long health journey with his heart. He was surrounded by family and friends,” read a statement shared by Om Malik’s family.

Tributes pour in on social media: While Paul Graham wrote, “I went back and looked at my old emails with Om, and it reminded me how nice he was. He was a genuinely good guy,” Marc Benioff posted, “Just heartbroken to hear of the passing of the incredible Om Malik. @Om was always a pioneer, a deep thinker, and a truly original voice who shaped the soul of Silicon Valley. Om’s curiosity and integrity challenged us all to be better. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. May the One who brings Peace bring Peace to all.”

Tech CEO Michael Galpert recalled what Malik meant to him and his family. “Om lived many lives and played many roles in his time on this earth. My favorite one was him being the godfather to my kids. He was so playful and goofy with them and it always brought a smile to our faces. I'll always be grateful for the love he showed us. Rest in peace brother @om.”

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Om Malik was born and raised in India. After earning his undergraduate degree in Chemistry from St. Stephen's College, he relocated to New York City.

His first venture was Desiparty.com, an online South Asian events listings service. He also co-founded Masala magazine. Once in a personal blog post, he wrote, “My interest in learning and writing about technology and networks drew me to San Francisco, where I continue to live and work.”

Throughout his distinguished career, he founded GigaOm, held key editorial positions at several premier publications, and authored the acclaimed book Broadbandits: Inside the $750 Billion Telecom Heist.

In 2014, Malik stepped away from the day-to-day operations of GigaOm and just a year after the company declared it was unable to pay its creditors. During that time, Malik wrote, “Gigaom is winding down and its assets are now controlled by the company’s lenders,” adding, “It is not how you want the story of a company you founded to end. Every founder starts on a path – hopeful and optimistic, full of desire to build something that helps change the world for the better, reshape an industry and hopefully become independent, both metaphorically and financially. Business, much like life, is not a movie and not everyone gets to have a story book ending.”

After Gigaom, he shifted his focus to True Ventures, a venture capital firm. He spent 18 years there and was appointed partner emeritus in 2022.

He was an angel investor who backed various companies across sectors. He also ran a photography blog.