‘We don’t even spare our mountains’: Bengaluru woman slams trekkers for blasting music in Himalayas

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing a video from a trek in the Himalayas, where she expressed anger over a group allegedly playing loud music in the mountains. The woman, identified as Sowpika on Instagram, said the noise had been going on for nearly two hours and was disturbing her trekking group. A woman shared anger over trekkers blasting music in the Himalayas and said such behaviour showed poor civic sense. (Instagram/sowpika)

(Also read: Indian man’s loud phone call on Swiss train sparks debate on public etiquette: ‘We carry the reputation of our country’)

Woman fumes over loud music during trek In the video, Sowpika is seen standing amid a scenic mountain backdrop as loud music can be heard in the distance. Visibly upset, she said, “I am in the mountains. I mean, look behind me. And this is what trekkers do. Can you hear? I'll show you.”

She claimed that her group had even requested the people to lower the volume, but the disturbance continued. “We even requested that you guys are really loud and it's, it's disturbing our group. No... we don't know where they came from. It's a private group, but this is what they've been doing. They've been blasting music so high in the mountains, in the Himalayas, for the last two hours. I'm so mad,” she said.

Sowpika further questioned why people come to treks if they do not want to respect nature. “Why do these people even come on treks like this? Why do these people want to trek? You go to some pub and dance, right? They're actually like cheering and doing stuff like this. And it's not even night, it's sunset time,” she added.

(Also read: ‘Please don’t take anything with you’: Swiss hotel’s special message for Indian guests)

‘You don’t disturb nature’ She said that enjoying with friends is understandable, but creating noise in a natural setting is not acceptable. “You, you cheer with friends, you talk, that's one thing. You don't disturb nature and people around you like this. I'm so damn mad. The lack of civic sense in India, it's crazy. I mean, just look at me here. See, see?” she said.

The video was shared with the caption, “We Indians don’t even spare our mountains!. Why do these people even trek!”

Watch the clip here: