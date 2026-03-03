Building a career with initiative and purpose

Careers today rarely unfold in straight lines. Yet young people are often advised to specialise early, commit quickly and follow a fixed path. In practise, professional journeys increasingly evolve through experimentation, adaptation and initiative taken before conditions feel perfect. Work (Pixabay/Representative)

This emerging pattern aligns with what we call LeanSpark — the idea that growth often begins with small, resourceful acts taken despite constraints rather than grand plans executed under ideal circumstances.

Consider Sahiba Bali, who has navigated roles across higher education, corporate marketing and the creative industries. Without an established film background, she began by balancing academic commitments with auditions, taking incremental opportunities instead of waiting for a dramatic breakthrough. Later, in corporate roles, she worked within limited budgets and leveraged networks creatively to design marketing initiatives. Her trajectory did not follow a predetermined script; it evolved through LeanSpark-like movement — each experience strengthening the next and building on what came before.

Similarly, Surabhi Hodigere, who works at the intersection of governance and technology, began her professional journey not with institutional authority but with observation. As a young volunteer in public life, she spent time listening to citizen concerns and understanding how political systems functioned on the ground. That attentiveness later informed her work building data-driven tools to improve responsiveness and problem-solving. What began as exposure gradually transformed into structured, frugal initiative.

These journeys differ in domain but share a common pattern: neither waited for certainty. Both acted within constraints and allowed direction to emerge through engagement. Their paths illustrate a broader shift in how careers are built today.

For students and early-career professionals, the lesson is not to replicate specific trajectories but to understand the underlying principle. Action often precedes clarity. Waiting to feel fully prepared can delay growth indefinitely. Modest beginnings — a side project, a cross-functional assignment or a volunteer initiative — can generate momentum that formal plans cannot.

Resourcefulness is increasingly valuable. Few professionals begin with abundant capital or institutional backing. What they often possess instead are ideas, time, curiosity and small but meaningful networks. Constraints can sharpen creativity. When resources are limited, thinking becomes more focused and collaboration more deliberate.

Adaptability complements resourcefulness. The ability to translate skills across contexts — analytical reasoning into entrepreneurship, communication into leadership, technology into governance — allows individuals to evolve alongside changing industries. Versatility is not drift; it is resilience in motion.

Yet movement alone does not sustain a career. Purpose anchors experimentation. Whether one is working in business, public service or the arts, a sense of meaning strengthens persistence. Purpose may not appear fully formed at the outset; it often emerges gradually — through exposure, reflection and listening.

Listening, in fact, is one of the most underestimated professional skills. In a culture that rewards constant visibility, careful observation can reveal needs and opportunities others overlook. Insight frequently precedes impact.

Ultimately, a résumé records positions held. A career reflects capability built, perspective gained and identity shaped over time. It is assembled not through a single perfect choice, but through repeated acts of initiative under real-world constraints.

LeanSpark is not about dramatic disruption. It is about starting where you are, using what you have and acting with intent. The spark that shapes a professional life may appear modest at first. But nurtured with courage, discipline and purpose, it can illuminate paths that did not previously exist.

This article is authored by Jaideep Prabhu, Jawaharlal Nehru Professor, Indian Business and Enterprise, Cambridge Judge Business School and Ayatakshee Sarkar, faculty member, Organisational Behaviour area, XLRI Jamshedpur.