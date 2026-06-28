Bengaluru man says loyalty does not always pay in corporate jobs, advises switching when growth stops

A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion on whether employees should remain loyal to one company or consider switching jobs when their career growth slows down. A Bengaluru man said company loyalty did not always pay and urged employees to switch when growth stopped. (Instagram/life_with_manik)

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The man, identified as Manik Salaria, shared his views in a video on Instagram, where he spoke about salary hikes, promotions and stagnation in corporate jobs. The clip was shared with the caption, “loyalty ya switch?”

In the video, Salaria said, “Loyalty or switch? If you have been staying loyal to the same company for the last three years, I am about to say something that you may not like, but the truth is that companies do not always reward loyalty.”

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He added, “You may get the usual 10% hike, but whenever a position opens up or it is time for a promotion, companies often prefer to hire someone from outside, often at a much higher CTC than yours.”

‘The right time to switch is when growth has stopped’ While Salaria questioned blind loyalty towards one organisation, he also said that frequent job changes may not always be the right approach.

“At the same time, I also disagree with the idea that you should switch jobs every six months, because that can negatively affect your resume. So, what should you do? Should you stay loyal or switch? In my opinion, you should be flexible,” he said.

He further explained that employees should evaluate their growth instead of following a fixed rule. “Stay with a company for two to three years, and if you are getting good growth, promotions and better opportunities, then it makes sense to continue. But the moment you start feeling stagnant, when you feel there is no growth, your CTC is not increasing, or you are not learning anything new, it may be time to make a switch,” he said.

“There is no hard and fast rule that you must switch after one year or only after two or three years. The right time to switch is when you genuinely feel that your growth has stopped,” he added.

Watch the clip here: