Despite earning ₹1 lakh a month, she decided to leave corporate law. Here’s why

“I was earning ₹1 lakh a month, but I couldn’t do it anymore,” says Harshita Agarwal, reflecting on her decision to step away from a well-paying corporate law career that many would consider the ideal path. Harshita Agarwal explains why she left a high paying corporate law job. (Harshita Agarwal)

A graduate of OP Jindal Global University, where she studied from 2019 to 2024, Harshita was working in Delhi as a corporate lawyer before returning to her hometown, Kolkata. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she opens up about her journey, what led her to leave a stable job, and how she is rebuilding her career on her own terms.

From corporate law to a growing sense of disconnect Harshita’s work in corporate law was demanding and detail heavy. She worked extensively on public offerings, preparing complex transaction documents that often ran into hundreds of pages.

While the job was stable and intellectually rigorous, she slowly began to feel that it was not the right fit for her.

“It was not something she used to look forward to after waking up every morning,” she admits, adding that despite a supportive work environment, the role no longer aligned with her long-term aspirations.

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The moment of clarity The decision to leave did not come abruptly. After around a year in practice, Harshita began to seriously reflect on her future. “When I thought about where I would like to see myself after a couple of years, I did not see myself doing this,” she says.

She clarifies that her experience at work was not negative. The firm, colleagues and overall environment were all supportive. The realisation, she explains, was personal. She had originally aspired to work in litigation, but circumstances led her into corporate law instead.

Rather than continue on a path she did not feel connected to, she chose to step away before a raise further deepened her commitment to it.

Planning a new direction Harshita stresses that her decision was carefully thought out. “I am not someone who can just sit idle,” she says, explaining that she mapped out her next steps before resigning.

She began working with a legal AI company to gain exposure to the intersection of law and technology. At the same time, she started building her own venture, Trace Your Case, an AI based simulation platform designed to help law students experience practical legal scenarios in a structured, real world setting.

The idea, she says, is shaped by her own experience as a student. “If I had better opportunities to explore different areas earlier, I probably would not have chosen capital markets,” she reflects.

Financial concerns and family reaction Despite her clarity, the decision came with financial uncertainty. “I was very, very worried about that aspect because it is not possible to leave a cushy job,” she admits.

With a raise and higher salary within reach, the risk felt even greater. To manage this, she set a clear timeline for herself. “I gave myself six to eight months. If nothing works out, I will go back into law,” she says.

Her family was initially surprised by her decision after years of legal education and a stable job. However, as she explained her reasoning and structured plan, they gradually came around to support her choice.

Sharing a different side of the profession Alongside her career shift, Harshita has been documenting her experiences through an Instagram page she started in 2020. Through it, she speaks about the realities of working in law, especially aspects that are rarely discussed openly, including burnout, confusion in early career choices and the gap between expectation and reality.

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Lessons from her journey Harshita believes her experience highlights the importance of having an exit plan. “If you are unhappy, you should always have an exit plan,” she says.

For her, leaving corporate law was not about rejecting the profession entirely, but about choosing a direction that felt more aligned with her interests.