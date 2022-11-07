Man shoots arrows through a tiny keyhole. Amazing video stuns people

Guinness World Records’ Instagram page is filled with videos that show people creating incredible records. One such video was recently posted, and it shows the archery skills of Lars Andersen from Denmark. The video shows him creating a record by shooting multiple arrows through a tiny keyhole one after another.

The organisation also shared a short caption along with the video. “Most consecutive arrows shot through a keyhole, 7 by Lars Anderson,” they posted. The video shows the archer sitting on his knees on the floor and shooting the arrows. There is a chance that the incredible skill of Andersen will make your jaw drop.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 5.2 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has impressed many, and they took to the comments section to share the same.

“Now we can call this a record,” posted an Instagram user. “This is the type of thing that records should be for,” shared another. “Wow what accuracy this guy has !!! The real Arjun piercing arrow from the eye of the fish!!!!,” praised a third. “Finally something impressive,” wrote a fourth.