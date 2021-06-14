Man trying to board moving train slips, cop and train guard save his life. Watch

If you follow various social media handles of different divisions of Indian Railways, then chances are you have seen the advisories warning people to not board or de-board a moving train. Still, contrary to the caution, there are people who try to do just that and often end up risking their lives. Just like this incident shown in this video shared by Central Railway on Twitter where a man slipped while trying to board a moving train but thankfully he was rescued by two heroes present at the platform. The incident took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

The railways shared a few tweets to describe the entire incident. “RPF Constable and Train Guard save the life of a passenger. There are two heroes in the incident. A passenger who tried to board a moving train 01133 Mumbai-Mangaluru special at CSMT Mumbai on 11.6.2021 and fell down. He was saved by the train Guard Shri Jitendar Pal and RPF Constable Shri Narsingh Kanojiya from getting under the wheels. The Guard also lost his balance while trying to save the passenger and fell down on the platform. RPF Constable Shri Narsingh Kanojiya immediately pulled the Guard to safety,” they wrote.

Later they also added that the train was stopped by station stuff so the guard could board the train. “All are safe. Railways are creating awareness through various platforms against this fatal behavioural issue and request passengers not to board/alight a moving train which is dangerous for their life,” they added.

Take a look at the video and the tweets they shared:

Several tweeple shared appreciative comments for the RPF constable and the train guard.

It is advisable never to board or de-board a moving train.