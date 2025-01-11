Man uses AI to apply for 1,000 jobs in sleep, lands 50 interview calls in a month

Artificial intelligence has revolutionised the way people approach job applications, simplifying tedious processes and making life easier for job seekers. One man took this innovation to a whole new level, leveraging a self-built AI bot to apply for an astonishing 1,000 jobs—all while he slept. Sharing his story on Reddit, he revealed the incredible outcomes of his experiment, which included securing 50 interviews in just one month. A man created an AI bot to apply for 1,000 jobs overnight, landing 50 interviews effortlessly while he slept.(Pixabay)

An AI bot that does it all

Posting in the Reddit forum ‘Get Employed,’ the man detailed how his homemade AI bot transformed his job search. The bot was designed to handle every aspect of the application process, from analysing job descriptions to tailoring CVs and cover letters for each role. It even answered recruiters' specific questions and submitted applications automatically.

“This method is incredibly effective at passing through automated screening systems,” he explained. “By generating CVs and cover letters customised to each job description, my script significantly increases the chances of getting noticed by both AI and human recruiters.”

The bot’s efficiency enabled the man to focus on other aspects of his life while it worked tirelessly through the night. By morning, dozens of applications had been sent out, complete with carefully tailored documents for each opportunity.

Thoughts on automation in the job market

Reflecting on his experiment, the man expressed mixed feelings about the implications of such automation. While he acknowledged its undeniable efficiency, he raised concerns about the potential loss of human connection in professional settings. “As we seek to optimise the selection process, we risk losing the human element that often makes a difference in a work environment,” he noted.

Netizens react to the AI bot success

The Reddit post sparked conversations, with users sharing their thoughts on the innovative approach.

One user marvelled at the ingenuity, commenting, “This is brilliant! You’ve truly hacked the job market.” Another expressed concern, writing, “What happens when everyone starts doing this? Will it make job hunting even harder?” A third joked, “Finally, a robot that works harder than me!” Meanwhile, one user called it “both impressive and terrifying—imagine the implications for the future of hiring.”