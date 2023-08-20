Man’s reaction to granddaughter’s engagement announcement is all about happiness

A heartwarming moment shared between a man and his granddaughter has left people emotional on Instagram. The video shows the elderly man’s reaction to his granddaughter’s engagement. Man gets emotional after granddaughter’s engagement announcement.(Instagram/@upworthy)

“Grandpa’s reaction is the bes,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a woman speaking with her granddaughter over a video call. Soon she hands over the phone to her husband, and the granddaughter says that she has something to say to her grandpa. As the video progresses, she simply lifts her hand to show her engagement ring. To this, the elderly man almost jumps with joy and eventually gets emotional.

Take a look at this video of a precious moment between a grandpa and granddaughter:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1.2 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this heartwarming video?

“From the time she showed him the ring to the moment he became emotional - all the memories of her as his little granddaughter flashed before him. Beautiful,” posted an Instagram user. “Not me tapping on her face to expand her screen and see her ring better,” shared another. “That type of love and joy for another person is so precious,” commented a third. “This is wonderful. Family can be the best thing in the world. Congratulations everyone,” expressed a fourth. “This is the best video I've seen in years. God bless you that you still have your grandparents. Congratulations,” wrote a fifth.

