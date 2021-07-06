Home / Trending / Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch viral clip
The image shows Doodle partaking in the Instagram challenge with his human.(Instagram/@doodle.thebeagle)
The image shows Doodle partaking in the Instagram challenge with his human.(Instagram/@doodle.thebeagle)
trending

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch viral clip

Doodle’s adorable expressions throughout the video won the hearts of many. Some couldn’t stop gushing at the obedient doggo.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 02:51 PM IST

Videos of doggos participating in Instagram challenges with their humans is a treat for many and this clip of Doodle the beagle doing the same is equally adorable. The cute doggo took part in the ‘who did it better’ challenge and left netizens melting at its cuteness.

The recording starts with Doodle’s human sitting with a box of bite-sized snacks as Doodle rests his head on his shoulder. The clip shows the doggo and human duo answering the questions in the cutest way. Don’t miss the ending because that is surely the best part to decide who did it better.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over one million views and several reactions. Doodle’s adorable expressions throughout the video won the hearts of many. Some couldn’t stop gushing at the obedient doggo.

“Aww! The ending melted my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “What is that angel face!” commented another. “Too much cuteness,” said a third.

What do you think of this fun video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.