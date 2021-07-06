Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch viral clip

Videos of doggos participating in Instagram challenges with their humans is a treat for many and this clip of Doodle the beagle doing the same is equally adorable. The cute doggo took part in the ‘who did it better’ challenge and left netizens melting at its cuteness.

The recording starts with Doodle’s human sitting with a box of bite-sized snacks as Doodle rests his head on his shoulder. The clip shows the doggo and human duo answering the questions in the cutest way. Don’t miss the ending because that is surely the best part to decide who did it better.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over one million views and several reactions. Doodle’s adorable expressions throughout the video won the hearts of many. Some couldn’t stop gushing at the obedient doggo.

“Aww! The ending melted my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “What is that angel face!” commented another. “Too much cuteness,” said a third.

What do you think of this fun video?

