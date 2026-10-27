‘Maxxing’ is Dictionary.com’s word of the year: Origin and evolution of the viral suffix

Dictionary.com has officially crowned "maxxing" as its 2026 Word of the Year. Defined as the practice of pursuing an activity to the fullest, the term exploded beyond niche internet corners to yield viral spin-offs like “looksmaxxing”, “moneymaxxing”, and “sleepmaxxing”. Tracing its roots to gaming's "min-maxing" strategies, the word entered mainstream conversation through beauty trends, corporate AI policy debates, and social media commentary.

What does “Maxxing” mean?

Dictionary.com has officially crowned "maxxing" as its 2026 Word of the Year. (Unsplash)

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According to Dictionary.com, “Maxxing is a word that refers to the practice of pursuing an activity to the fullest or optimizing a certain aspect of your life.” It is a “linguistic manifestation of a culture that increasingly values optimization.”

How is it used?

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The word is used on its own or is attached to something else. For instance, one word often used by social media users to talk about optimising one’s physical appearance is “looksmaxxing”. Similarly, there is “tokenmaxxing,” which refers to maximising the use of AI at work.

Birth of “Maxxing”

“The roots of maxxing ultimately go back to words like maximum and related verbs such as maximize and max. Along with these came words like maxing, as in ‘maxing out credit cards’ or ‘maxing out at 120 mph.’ This opened the door for the creation of the gaming term min-maxing, a strategy of cultivating a character’s strengths to a point that their weaknesses no longer matter,” Dictionary.com described in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The word, which also picked up an extra X on the way, quickly rose through the cultural lexicons of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. It is now used as a noun, verb, adjective or adverb. Being a part of mainstream culture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The word, which also picked up an extra X on the way, quickly rose through the cultural lexicons of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. It is now used as a noun, verb, adjective or adverb. Being a part of mainstream culture {{/usCountry}}

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“Looksmaxxing was the most noteworthy of the initial maxxing creations. Archived internet data shows evidence of the term existing as far back as 2015, and by 2021 at the latest, related terms like moneymaxxing, statusmaxxing, and surgerymaxxing were in circulation,” the Dictionary.com stated.

However, by late 2025, maxxing was ready to get mainstream, which happened this year when searches for the main term and spinoffs skyrocketed.

Dictionary.com explained, “Maxxing remains a remarkably productive combining form: Attach it to another word, and you’ve probably named someone’s latest pursuit or identified a new trend. But in 2026, maxxing has increasingly stepped out independently. Searches for maxxing itself have risen exponentially over the past year.”

Which words lost to “Maxxing”?

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Each year, Dictionary.com shortlists nominees and then selects one word as the winner. While “Maxxing” took the crown in 2026, there were other words that gave it a tough fight. They are “Affordability”, “Data center”, “Odyssey”, and “Unc”.

While people used "affordability" to discuss whether the things and services they need and want are actually within their financial reach, the use of “data center” took centre stage with the rise of developments and discussions around AI.

“Odyssey”, which means a long series of wanderings or adventures, captured the spotlight with the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Unc, a clipping of "uncle" and Gen Z slang, means being out of touch or uncool.