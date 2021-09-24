Meet the 24-yo who rescued over 300 strays and planted three dense forests

Meet Ashish Joshi from Aurangabad, who has rescued around 300 animals and feeds over 200 dogs daily in his locality. He also planted around three dense forests keeping in mind to save animals and the environment at the same time.

This 24-year-old proves that a pure heart can do wonders. He has not only been feeding them but also giving them medical aids, sterilization, and many others.

Ashish Joshi, speaking to Life Beyond Numbers said, “I feed them in about 4-5 km of the radius from my house. I have taken this initiative individually along with two of my friends. We together spend around Rs. 80,000 to feed them and for medical purposes from the earnings I make as a freelance architect."

Ashish Joshi. (Life Beyond Numbers)

“During my 10th grade, near my tuition, I fed a female dog on the streets and, she had given birth to three puppies. One day, while she was crossing the road, she met with an accident and succumbed. The puppies were dependent on the mother as they were helpless, I had to take them home,” he added.

He has been fond of animals since his childhood days, and it grew stronger with his age.

Talking about his parents’ reaction, Ashish said, “My family was never against my vision, but they wanted me to score good marks, along with such social activities. The same was the deal with my friend’s family. My friends and I cleared our boards with good marks and, our parents agreed to adopt the three puppies.“

Soon after his graduation, Ashish started working as a freelance architect. He has been giving all his time to taking care of the voiceless with his earnings for the last two years.

“At home, I have three dogs, one amongst them is Champ. He lost both of his limbs in an accident two years ago, where his mother and six other siblings died. I recently adopted the third one who is blind and paralyzed,” he said.

As every other animal activist, Ashish has also witnessed backlashes for feeding the voiceless.

“Some of the neighbors argue and fight for feeding them. This is when I decided to create a social media platform to educate them,” Ashish added.

His Instagram profile, dedicated to the animals, has over 28.4k followers. He mostly updates content based on rescue and feeding the voiceless on an everyday basis.

Ashish is known for his efforts on animal rights and welfare. He always had a strong connection with nature and wished to make his environment more green and pleasant. So, he decided to plant trees.

“I have planted around three dense forests in the last three years. The main aim was to save the animals along with the environment. It is very difficult for animals to survive within city limits. These forests can shelter them and keep them safe,” Ashish said.

Ashish with his lifelines. (Life Beyond Numbers.)

Ashish began by planting 280 trees on a barren plot of ground. Ashish’s days began at 3:30 a.m. every day to maintain and water these plants and feed the strays. He has developed a place where all life from various kinds may coexist.

Ashish has never changed his stance on a helpless animal. Many more, like Champ, are living warmth today because of his selfless care for the animals. And he hopes that one day more people come forward to help animals and work towards a green revolution.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON