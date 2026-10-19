Melinda French Gates follows a 48-hour rule for criticising employees, says ‘being clear is kind’

Billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates follows a simple rule when giving employees criticism. She waits up to 48 hours before addressing work she is dissatisfied with, allowing herself time to reflect and ensure her feedback is honest and constructive rather than driven by anger.

Why Melinda French Gates follows a 48-hour rule

Melinda French Gates explains her approach to workplace criticism. (Fortune)

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“If I’m unhappy with work you have done, you will hear from me within 48 hours,” French Gates told Bloomberg’s Leaders with Francine Lacqua podcast.

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“I’m not going to tell you right away, because I need time to think it through,” she said, adding that the pause also helps her calm down if something has made her angry.

For French Gates, the approach is not about avoiding difficult conversations. Instead, it is about delivering criticism thoughtfully while allowing the other person to retain their dignity.

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{{^usCountry}} She also sees the 48-hour window as a way to provide reassurance. If employees do not hear from her within that period, they can be confident that their work was satisfactory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also sees the 48-hour window as a way to provide reassurance. If employees do not hear from her within that period, they can be confident that their work was satisfactory. {{/usCountry}}

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“If they pass the 48-hour mark, they can be confident that the job they did was a good job,” she said. “You’re not going to get to your performance review and have a surprise.”

French Gates described the principle behind her approach in a simple phrase: “Being clear is kind.” She believes timely, honest feedback gives people an opportunity to learn and improve.

How her leadership style differs from other executives

French Gates’ approach offers a contrast to the more immediate feedback culture associated with billionaire investor Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

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Dalio has championed what he calls “radical transparency”, encouraging employees to challenge one another openly and share candid assessments of their colleagues’ work. He has argued that honesty can help build trust within an organisation.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, meanwhile, has promoted a “learn-it-all” culture, encouraging curiosity and humility instead of the assumption that leaders already have all the answers. His approach draws on psychologist Carol Dweck’s research on growth mindsets.

While these leaders emphasise openness and learning, French Gates places particular importance on timing and tone. Her rule allows room for reflection without leaving employees uncertain about their performance.

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From the Gates Foundation to Pivotal Ventures

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French Gates has spent decades working in leadership roles. She co-chaired the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2000 until stepping down in 2024. She now leads Pivotal Ventures, an organisation she founded in 2015 to expand opportunities for women and families in the United States.

Although she says she does not shy away from conflict, French Gates believes difficult conversations should be handled with care.

“I don’t mind conflict,” she told Bloomberg. “I learned to do it in a way for me that maintained my integrity.”