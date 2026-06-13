Melinda French Gates calls Jeffrey Epstein ‘evil’ after Bill Gates’ closed-door Congress hearing

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates described Jeffrey Epstein as “evil” in a new interview published days after her ex-husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, testified before Congress about his past connections to the convicted sex offender. Melinda Gates poses for photographers as she arrives for a meeting after a meeting on the sideline of the gender equality conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Speaking to The Guardian in an interview, Melinda reflected on meeting Epstein once and said the experience unsettled her. According to CNN and The Independent, she revealed she later had nightmares after the encounter and struggled emotionally while discussing him during the interview.

“Have you ever in your life been around somebody that you just know is evil?” Melinda told The Guardian. She added, “We need to listen to our feelings about people.”

At another point in the conversation, she described Epstein as “an abhorrent human being, a horrid man,” while expressing sympathy for his victims. “My heart goes out to the young girls,” she said, according to The Independent.

Justice system ‘didn’t do its job’ Melinda also criticized the US justice system’s handling of Epstein, arguing authorities failed to stop him despite years of allegations involving underage girls.

“The justice system didn’t do its job. It did not do its job. Full stop. This could have been stopped,” she told The Guardian. “If we don’t want children to be harmed, the justice system has to work."

According to CNN, Melinda became visibly emotional during the discussion and at one point indicated she did not want to continue answering questions about Epstein, calling the topic difficult for her.

Also Read: Bill Gates admits 2 affairs with Russian women, issues apology to staff over Epstein ties, bombshell report claims

Bill Gates’ Congressional testimony The interview was published just days after Bill Gates appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a closed-door hearing examining his past interactions with Epstein.

Gates told lawmakers that Epstein attempted to use sensitive information about his personal life, including his extramarital affairs, to pressure him into reconnecting after their relationship had ended.

In prepared remarks cited by multiple outlets, Gates said Epstein attempted to build “an image of legitimacy” through relationships with influential people and insisted he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities at the time.

The billionaire also called his meetings with Epstein a “grave error in judgment.” “I should never have met with Epstein in the first place,” he told lawmakers.

Also Read: Bill Gates reacts to shocking allegations in Epstein files: Here's what he said about ‘Russian girls’, plot to drug wife

Melinda Gates Melinda Gates, who divorced Bill Gates in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, has increasingly focused her philanthropic efforts on women’s healthcare and empowerment initiatives.

According to The Guardian, she has committed $215 million toward women’s health programs and continues advocating for greater representation of women in leadership positions.

“When women step into their full power, we have a different lens on society,” she said. “We are the bedrock of society. We are the bedrock of the family.”

She stepped down from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2024.