Men recreate Chak De India song to cheer for Team India ahead of high-voltage Pakistan clash

Today marks an electrifying moment for cricket enthusiasts as India and Pakistan face off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The anticipation surrounding this clash is nothing short of feverish, with fans across the globe eagerly waiting for the intense battle between the arch-rivals. Social media platforms are flooded with discussions, predictions, and passionate displays of support. Amidst this cricketing frenzy, a viral video has taken the internet by storm, adding to the excitement of the big game. A viral video captured a group performing a revamped Chak De India song to rally support for Team India ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan.(Instagram/mastaane_)

A video posted on Instagram by the musical group Mastaane has struck a chord with fans, amplifying the enthusiasm for Team India. The clip, captioned "Tag @indiancricketteam to support in the Champions Trophy! This one is especially for our team, India. Men in Blue are ready to roar. Tag your cricket partner & cheer together!", showcases a group of men passionately singing in support of the Indian cricket team.

Set to the beats of the iconic Bollywood anthem Chak De India, the song has been recreated with fresh lyrics highlighting the brilliance of Indian cricketing legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The performers, seen in the video, composed the lyrics themselves, capturing the energy and spirit of Indian cricket ahead of the highly anticipated match.

Watch the clip here:

16 million views and counting

The video has amassed over 16 million views, drawing a flood of reactions from userswho are loving this clip. Many users have expressed their excitement, calling it the "perfect anthem for today’s game." One cricket enthusiast commented, "Goosebumps! This song has set the mood for the match. India, we are with you!"

Another user praised the creativity, writing, "Chak De India vibes all over again! The lyrics are fire!" Meanwhile, a Pakistani fan also chimed in, saying, "Even as a Pakistan supporter, I must say this is brilliantly done!"

Some users tagged their friends, planning watch parties while grooving to the song. "Bro, this is our pre-match warm-up song. Let’s go!" one user excitedly wrote. Others simply declared, "Victory is ours today. Men in Blue will shine!"