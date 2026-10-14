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Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang reveals Mark Zuckerberg’s interesting WhatsApp habit

Alexandr Wang recalled occasionally asking for Mark Zuckerberg’s advice before joining Meta as its chief AI officer.

Updated on: Oct 14, 2026, 06:58:00 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang recently shared what surprised him most about working alongside Mark Zuckerberg: his interesting WhatsApp habit. Wang admitted being confused by how quickly Zuckerberg writes long responses while running a tech giant. According to Wang, this impressive skill comes down to one thing - an ability to ruthlessly prioritise every moment.

Alexandr Wang, chief AI officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US. (Bloomberg)
Alexandr Wang, chief AI officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US. (Bloomberg)

"I would ask him a question on WhatsApp, and then he would write these really long responses," Wang said during an interview with podcaster David Senra. He added, "I was really confused. I was like, 'How does he have time to write these really long responses?'"

Meta's chief AI officer then explained the conclusion he reached about Zuckerberg’s speedy and long responses. "He'll write a very rigorous, long response very quickly," Wang said, adding, "It's a very impressive skill of his."

The 29-year-old continued that he thinks the only way Zuckerberg can manage everything from his personal life to his professional life is by "ruthlessly prioritising".

The AI leaders recalled that although he was introduced to Zuckerberg around 2021 or 2022, it took over a year for them to have their first meeting. However, later their communication increased, with not just Zuckerberg advising Wang but also asking his thoughts on Meta’s AI strategies.

In 2025, Meta invested in Scale AI, a company co-founded by Wang. Meta also brought over then-28-year-old CEO Alexandr Wang to play a prominent role in Meta’s artificial intelligence strategy.

"We will deepen the work we do together producing data for AI models and Alexandr Wang will join Meta to work on our superintelligence efforts," Meta said in a 2025 statement.

Alexandr Wang was born to Chinese immigrant physicists in Los Alamos, New Mexico. He dropped out of MIT to co-found Scale AI with Lucy Guo.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.

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