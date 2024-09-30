Microsoft techies work just 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate on ‘dream job’

Work styles today have drastically shifted from the rigid, long-hour schedules of previous generations. In the past, working overtime was almost a badge of honour. However, in recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on work-life balance, with many professionals opting to prioritise their personal lives over excessive hours at the office. A viral post reveals a Microsoft employee works just 15-20 hours a week.(Pixabay)

This shift became a topic of discussion after a viral post on X, shared by user Rona Wang, grabbed the internet’s attention. In the post, Wang wrote, "Talking to my friend who works at Microsoft & apparently he works 15-20 hr weeks & plays League the rest of the time & gets paid $300k for it."

The post, which has now amassed over two million views, sparked an online debate about modern work expectations, with many users sharing their thoughts.

The internet reacts

Mahesh, an Indian user, commented, "Microsoft is wildly fascinating. Almost dreamlike! Almost all my friends at MSFT have the lowest hours, zero stress and make a ton of money and want to coast forever without promos. They’re the real glitch in the matrix, and I’m happy for them."

Others expressed envy, disbelief, and admiration. One user wondered, “How is that even possible? Where do I sign up?” Another joked, “This guy is living the dream while I’m here clocking 50 hours a week.”

However, some were sceptical. "That sounds too good to be true. What about the pressure when things get tough?" said another user.

A glimpse into corporate life at Google

The conversation around work culture doesn’t end with Microsoft. Recently, a woman’s video showcasing her life as a corporate employee at Google’s Singapore office also went viral. Instagram user Kay, a Korean expat working in Singapore, took her followers through a day in her life, working in Google’s impressive office.

Her day begins with a metro ride via the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) before reaching the Google office, where she enjoys perks such as free meals, access to a rooftop garden, and even wellness facilities, including a nap room and salon. The vibrant atmosphere, as Kay described it, contributes to a stress-free work environment that has become a talking point among netizens.

Both posts—about Microsoft and Google—have sparked discussions about the changing nature of work and what future generations might expect from their workplaces.