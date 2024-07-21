After Microsoft outage, Steve Jobs' old interview slamming the company goes viral: 'Absolutely no taste'

On July 19, Microsoft experienced a global outage, causing operations worldwide to come to a halt. Numerous airlines, banks, news channels, and other organisations were affected by this technical issue. Although the problem has been resolved, an old interview of Steve Jobs criticising Microsoft has resurfaced on the internet. Snapshot of Steve Jobs from his old interview.

In the interview, Steve Jobs can be heard saying that Microsoft "absolutely has no taste.” He further explains this by saying that Microsoft doesn't think of original ideas and doesn’t incorporate culture into its products. (Also Read: Not his first rodeo: CrowdStrike CEO was also involved in another global tech disaster)

He further says, "'Well, why is that important? Well, proportionally-spaced fonts come from typesetting and beautiful books. That's where one gets the idea. If it weren't for the Mac, they would never have that in their products. And so, I guess I am saddened. Not by Microsoft's success. I have no problem with their success. They've earned their success for the most part. I have a problem with the fact that they just make third-rate products."

Watch the video here:

More about Microsoft's global outage:

CrowdStrike, a US cybersecurity company with a market value of over $83 billion, is one of the world's most popular, with over 20,000 subscribers worldwide, as per reports. According to an alert sent by CrowdStrike to its clients around 0530 GMT on Friday, its widely used "Falcon Sensor" software caused Microsoft Windows to fail and display a blue screen, known unofficially as the "Blue Screen of Death". (Also Read: CrowdStrike CEO panics, begins to choke when asked how single update caused such chaos. Viral video)

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said the issue was identified soon after the update was released. He said, "We identified this very quickly and remediated the issue. And as systems come back online, as they're being rebooted, they're coming back and they're working."

He also added, "Many of the customers are rebooting the system, and it's coming up and (being) operational because we fixed it on our end. Some of the systems that aren't recovering, we're working with them. It could be some time for some systems that just automatically won't recover."