Inside Google's Singapore office: Nail salon, massage parlour and salmon for lunch

Most people dream of an ideal workplace with amenities galore and the ease to work at one's own pace. While mostly everyone's workplace is far from ideal, a woman's video showing her working as a corporate employee at Google in Singapore has gone viral for all the right reasons. The viral video showed a nap room and a massage parlour inside the Singapore office of Google.(Instagram/@kaysnote)

Instagram user Kay, who describes herself as a Korean expat working in Singapore, shared a video taking her followers through a day in her life as she goes to work at Google.

Rooftop garden, hair spa, nap room

The video captioned “you can recharge at work” begins with a metro ride to work at 8:30 am. She walks to the office after getting off the train and reaches there by 9:10 am. Soon after logging in, she takes a small break to get coffee. The office coffee bar is fully equipped with espresso machines, freshly ground coffee to offer the employees. She sips on her latte, complete with a foam heart, as she begins working.

Two hours later, it's time for lunch. The office menu offers two variations of food: Western and Asian. The western option includes salmon with grains while the Asian food has a heart meat curry with white rice. The Instagram user clarified that the lunch and other services are free of cost for Google employees.

She then takes the viewers along to see a decadent display of desserts along with fresh cut fruits. After finishing her food, she uses her lunch break to take a walk around the rooftop garden.

"Let me show you the wellness centre," the video says as she takes the viewer through a nap room and a hair and nail spa. A multi-faith room for employees to offer prayers and even meditate during the workday is next along with a cosy massage room. The Google employee signs off the video as she logs out of work before 6 pm.

'How much are you paying for this job?'

The post which has over 15,000 likes is full of comments praising the workplace as ideal.

One user jokingly asked the woman if she paid to work at Google. "How much are you paying a month for a job like this?" he wrote.

"Wow. I really like your work area. It looks like your company takes care of all the hard-working employees," another user said. "Yes indeed," the woman replied.