Woman opens up about being ‘Chinese Hindu’ in Singapore: ‘People ask me, are you sure?’

A video of a woman talking about being a Chinese Hindu while staying in Singapore has gone viral. She and her grandma open up about how life is and how their neighbours treat them. She further talks about being friends with Hindus from India because of her faith. The image shows a woman and her grandma in Singapore. They are Chinese Hindus. (Instagram/@growingupguptas)

The digital creator, who goes by growingupguptas, shared the video on Instagram. “Did you know that there are Chinese Hindus?” reads one part of the caption.

In the video, Estella and her grandma, Mdm Tan, share how they were introduced to Hinduism and talk about running a “home temple.”

Mdm Tan smiles as she shares how her neighbours are tolerant and accepting. She also speaks about building friendships with the local Hindu community and celebrating festivals together.

Estella shares the misconceptions people often have about race and religion, where they think both are the same. Due to this, she often gets asked, “Are you sure?” when she tells people that she is a Chinese Hindu.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has over 2.8 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated several likes and comments.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“I have experienced Chinese Hindus in Singapore blessing their shop in the morning. Exactly the same Tamil prayers to the Hindu Gods,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “I am of a Singaporean Hindu family too.”

A third commented, “Oh wow, that is so sweet.” A fourth expressed, “I watched this originally when a specific YouTube channel published it, and I did not even know Chinese Hindus were a natural demographic, but it makes sense. I asked one of my father‘s friends who lived in Singapore. And yes, he was experienced from his early 20s onwards.” A few people also wrote “beautiful” to show their reactions to the video.

According to an article by the Times of India, the early influence of Hinduism in China can be traced to the spread of Buddhism. Certain Hindu ideas also sipped into the cultural structures. Ancient Indian traditions like Yoga and meditation chanting were adopted by some in Chinese society.

Several Hindu temples and symbolic motifs have also been discovered in Southeast China, owing to the Tamil merchant guilds of Manugramam and Ayyavole, who resided in the area.

What are your thoughts on this video on Chinese Hindus in Singapore?