 BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi shares detailed guidelines as it opens for public | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Dress codes to no pet rule: BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi shares detailed guidelines as it opens for public

Dress codes to no pet rule: BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi shares detailed guidelines as it opens for public

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 02, 2024 02:22 PM IST

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is open to the public every Tuesday to Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. The temple will remain closed every Monday.

The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi - Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is open to the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the temple on February 14.

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi shared this picture for dress codes after it opened for public. (X/@AbuDhabiMandir)
BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi shared this picture for dress codes after it opened for public. (X/@AbuDhabiMandir)

A tweet was posted on the X handle dedicated to the temple to inform people about it being open. “The wait is over! #AbuDhabiMandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers. Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 9 am-8 pm. Every Monday: Closed for visitors”. The post is complete with an incredible video of the temple.

Also Read: Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola CEO 'humbled and honoured' after visiting BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. See pics

Take a look at the entire post here:

BAPS Hindu Mandir has also posted the guidelines that the visitors and devotees need to follow while visiting the temple. From particular dress codes to rules regarding photography to the items prohibited, the guidelines are shared on the official website of the temple. The temple laid down the rules to ensure that a person’s visit to the place is “safe, enjoyable, and respectful”.

According to the guidelines, pets are not allowed within the temple premises. Visitors are not permitted to carry knives, food items, luggage, drones, cigarettes, beverages, bicycles, or skateboards.

Are visitors allowed to take pictures?

“Photography and filming at the BAPS Hindu Mandir are allowed for personal, non-commercial use only,” according to the guidelines. Anyone who wants to record a video for commercial purposes needs to get in touch with the authorities.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates grand BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

What is the dress code while visiting the temple?

People should cover the area “of the body between the neck, the Elbow, and the ankles”. Also, “caps t-shirts, and other clothing articles with offensive designs are not allowed”. A picture was also shared to provide clarity about the dress code.

The temple is built on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah near the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. The UAE government donated the land for the temple.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
