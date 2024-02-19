 Bhavish Aggarwal 'humbled and honoured' after visiting BAPS Hindu Mandir | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola CEO 'humbled and honoured' after visiting BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. See pics

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola CEO 'humbled and honoured' after visiting BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. See pics

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 19, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Bhavish Aggarwal shared pics on X from his visit to BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Take a look at his post here.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, visited the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi - Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). He took to X to share his experience and posted a few pictures from his visit. After he shared the tweet, it captured the attention of many people on the microblogging platform. Several flocked to the comments section of the post and reacted to it.

Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at BAPS Hindu Mandir. (X/@bhash)
Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at BAPS Hindu Mandir. (X/@bhash)

"Humbled and honoured to be a part of the grand celebration at the Lotus of the Desert, the @BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. It is a true symbol of spirituality and the universal ethos of peace and harmony. Our ancient Indian traditions have always understood that you do not just seek peace, you are the peace. Our ethos has always been about being one with the universe or Brahman, of seeing the divine in everything," wrote Aggarwal in his tweet.

He added, "I am confident that India will rise as a Vishwaguru and will create a new paradigm of inclusive and harmonious development of the world. This is our dharma as young Indians, and as true Karmayogis, we will devote ourselves to it!" (Also Read: Ram Mandir inauguration: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares AI-generated poem, says ‘Ayodhya is the…’)

He also posted a few pictures from the temple.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 17. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 32,000 views and had over 4,500 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on his visit.

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Proud of our rich Indian traditions."

A second posted, "Such profound thoughts, thank you for sharing."

"Unity and harmony, key values for a better world," commented a third.

A fourth added, "This is exactly the kind of positivity and unity we need in today's world."

A fifth shared, "As a young Indian, I feel inspired by your vision and motivated to contribute to our nation's growth."

