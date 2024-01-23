Ram Mandir inauguration: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares AI-generated poem, says ‘Ayodhya is the…’

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs and founder of Ola Electric, recently shared a poem generated by AI on social media to congratulate Indians on the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said that the Ram Mandir inauguration marks a ‘momentous day’ and termed it as a ‘cultural renaissance’ that would play an instrumental role in ‘nation building’. He also quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words: “Ram se Rashtra, and Dev se Desh”. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an AI-generated poem to mark the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir. (X/Sadhguru Academy)

“Ayodhya is the true embodiment of Bharat, and it is a momentous day today that transcends beyond faith alone. It’s a moment of cultural renaissance for our country which will be instrumental in our efforts of nation building. Our future will be built with the strength and inspiration of our heritage and culture,” wrote Aggarwal on X.

He further echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, “Like our Hon PM said today, from Ram se Rashtra, and Dev se Desh!”

Alongside, he shared a poem in Sanskrit to mark the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Take a look at the poem shared by Bhavish Aggarwal below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has garnered nearly 50,000 views. The share has also received numerous likes and retweets. Some even bookmarked the tweet and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this AI-generated poem:

“Indeed, it is a moment of pride for Bharat, as the Ram Mandir is not just a temple, but a symbol of the rich heritage and culture of India. It represents the power of faith and devotion, and serves as a reminder of the country’s past glory,” commented an individual.

Another added, “To have our Hon PM eloquently linking ‘Ram se Rashtra’ and ‘Dev se Desh’ in one simple, yet powerful phrase is truly inspiring. It highlights the importance of our cultural roots in building a strong nation and a bright future.”

“A fantastic piece that resonates with the spirit of the day. Jai Shree Ram,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Ayodhya’s cultural renaissance comes alive in this poem, a fitting tribute to the inauguration.”

