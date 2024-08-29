Noida girl lands Google software engineering internship, reveals how she bagged ‘dream come true’ offer

An engineering student from Noida recently revealed how she managed to get a coveted internship at Google, calling it a culmination of intense preparation and hard work. Isha Singh, a third-year undergraduate student majoring in computer science, shared details of the assessment and the interviews she sat for before she was selected by the tech giant for the software engineering summer internship scheduled for 2025. The Noida student said bagged a Google internship by clearing one online assessment and two interview rounds. (Getty Images via AFP)

"Finally, got an offer from @Google for software engineering intern 2025. Here goes the thread for how it all happened," Singh said in a thread on X (formerly Twitter).

The process began in June when the training and placement cell of the Noida college sent an e-mail, inviting students to fill out a form for Google's summer internship hiring. Singh was among those who applied and received a link to attend a virtual career talk.

Steps involved in Google internship selection process

Then came the challenging part, the online assessment which was scheduled for July, which the engineering student successfully cleared. The evaluation was then followed by two rounds of interview for the final selection.

“The journey included a rigorous online assessment followed by two technical interviews the next day, each step challenging me and testing my problem-solving skills,” she said.

Isha Singh revealed that the first interview lasted for 50 minutes, during which she was asked two questions on data structure and algorithms. She categorised the difficulty level as "medium to hard".

The second interview, which lasted for 45 minutes, also focused on technical questions.

"This interview focused on priority queues, with a follow-up question on the same topic," she wrote in a post on Medium.

"Both rounds were eliminatory in nature, meaning that only those who performed well in the first round would advance to the second."

The students were surprised when they received the final results the next day from the college's placement cell.

"Seeing my name on that list was an incredible moment, marking the culmination of intense preparation and hard work," Singh said.

"This is a dream came true. I had never thought about clearing the first interview of my life that too in GOOGLE. (sic)"

Take a look at the post here:

After her post went viral, users started congratulating her while a few were curious about the difficulty level of the questions in the selection process. The student actively responded to the questions and provided insights into the challenges she faced.

A user, Arun Kumar, commented, "Tell us about your struggle… how you started dsa and the resources and what other skills did you learn and the resources too?".

Another user, sasadx, commented, "Congratulations, I really wanted to know if they want you to know anything else other than dsa like any dev part? Or like to have projects?".

The student's post on X (formerly Twitter) has gained almost 3,000 likes and 136 comments.