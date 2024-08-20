Woman’s job interview outfit shocks the internet: ‘How does she think it’s okay?’

A woman claims she was sent back home from a job interview for wearing shorts. Her outfit was deemed unprofessional by the recruiter, but the job-seeker, named Tyreshia, defended her choice of clothes. A woman was sent home from a job interview for wearing shorts.

In a video uploaded on TikTok, Tyreshia insisted that she did not do anything wrong by wearing black shorts to the job interview. She also gave her viewers a full-length view of her outfit, claiming she was “dress-coded” at the interview.

"The recruiter rejected me because of this!" the TikToker wrote in a text overlay of her video, showing the outfit that led to her being sent back home from the interview. Although she was given the choice to change and return, Tyreshia refused to do so on principle.

“"So, I just got dress-coded during an interview. And then they decided to reschedule the interview with me for tomorrow,” she explained. “But before they rescheduled, the lady was like, would you like to come back? Like go change and then come back? And I was like, no?” she added.

Her video went viral on TikTok and reached X (formerly Twitter), where it has received a whopping 34 million views.

Watch the video below:

In the comments section of her TikTok video, Tyreshia defended her outfit. “I cannot believe the recruiter asked me to change my interview clothes then come back. I look very neat and professional, so no!” she wrote. However, few social media users agreed with her.

The general consensus on X was that her outfit was the wrong choice for a job interview.

“Office appropriate and interview appropriate are different. She just learned that lesson,” wrote one X user. “Do not wear shorts to an interview people. What are we doing?” another said.

“If she walked into an interview with me in shorts there wouldn’t be a reschedule,” an X use opined. “I’m more concerned about why she thinks this is ok, to the extent of making a video about it,” a user said.

A few people also voiced their support. “Counterpoint: performative professionalism is an archaic concept that only exists to make power hungry recruiters feel something in their hollow existences. Unless the outfit is actively offensive of sexualised, the only time dress should be a factor is if it's a front facing job,” an X user said.