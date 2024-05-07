Miss USA steps down from her role, says 'Never compromise your physical and mental well-being'

Miss USA Noelia Voigt, 24, who was crowned on September 29, 2023, announced that she will be stepping down from her role due to her "physical and mental well-being". Voigt took to Instagram to share the shocking news. After she made the post, it gained tons of reactions, with many people praying for her well being and recovery. Noelia Voigt when she was crowned Miss USA.

"I realise this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank yous to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you'll stick around to see what's next," wrote Voigt in her post.

She also shared about her experiences as Miss USA and talked about the moments she loved. Voigt also thanked a ton of people who have helped her in her journey. At the end of the post, she wrote, "Deep down, I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain. How I wish I could hug all of you. I love you all with all of my heart and always will. Peace and love, always." (Also Read: Miss Japan winner gives up crown, apologises following affair)

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared on March 6. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 15,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "God bless. I was a mental health nurse for over three decades. Your mental health is even more important than your physical health in many aspects. I commend you for your actions. I can't wait for your next journey. I am sure it will be amazing. Please seek out help for yourself. Lord, please look after this beautiful woman and help her through her journeys."

A second said, "Much Love and Kindness from a pageant mom. Please allow your spiritual belief to lead, guide, and direct you into the next chapter of your life. Be strong, steadfast, and unmovable."

"I wish you all the best and hope you feel much better and recovery soon," commented a third.