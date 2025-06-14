Missiles rain down on Israel in raw footage: Iranian media release video of strikes

The official news agency of Iran, the Islamic Republic News Agency or IRNA, has released chilling footage of the country’s attack on Israel. The strikes came as a retaliation for Israel's airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military sites. A missile launched from Iran is seen from Israel. (REUTERS)

“Footage shows an Iranian missile taking out an Israeli air defense system,” IRNA claimed on X and shared a video of missiles raining down on Israel. The dramatic footage shows interceptor missiles firing into the sky followed by a blinding flash and a thunderous boom.

Israel Defense Forces shared another video of the strikes on its official X profile. “RAW FOOTAGE: Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Israel in the past hours. The IDF cannot, and will not, allow Iran to attack our civilians,” the military wrote.

Iran’s attack on Israel:

Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles toward Israel as its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed to "inflict heavy blows". The strikes came in retaliation for Israel's surprise attack early Friday.

Israel Defense Forces have been updating about the situation on X. In their latest post, the agency shared, “We would rather not be tweeting the same thing many times in a day, but millions of Israelis keep running to shelter as Iran keeps shooting more ballistic missiles at Israel.” While most citizens have taken shelter in communal bomb shelters, some citizens in Israel have access to safe houses in their own homes.

“The Zionist regime will not remain unscathed from the consequences of its crime. The Iranian nation must be guaranteed that our response will not be half-measured,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement after Israel's airstrikes.