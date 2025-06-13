Why is internet talking about US’ ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ theory amid Israel-Iran conflict

Call it the “Pizza Index” or “Pentagon Pizza Index,” the internet is busy talking about this viral theory, which has made a comeback amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran. People have been posting their opinions, with some resorting to memes, to discuss what this theory related to America means following Israeli strikes targeting high-value targets in Iran. "Pentagon Pizza Index" posts amid the Israel-Iran conflict have created a buzz on X. (Representational image). (Pixabay)

What is the “Pentagon Pizza Index”?

According to a report by Euro News, it concerns tracking pizza delivery orders in the Pentagon. The theory is that when the agents are particularly busy and unable to leave their stations, the pizza orders increase. This indicates that something big is brewing or that the Department of Defence is working to combat an imminent crisis.

There is a dedicated X page that claims to track the volume of delivery orders of pizzerias around the Pentagon. As per a post they shared earlier on June 13, order volume at a nearby Domino's suddenly increased. Social media users believe that the timing coincided with Israel’s airstrikes on Iran.

It is interesting to mention what Donald Trump's Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, Marco Rubio, said about the Israeli strikes on Iran. “We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

Not a new theory?

Returning to the viral theory, Euro News reports that it isn't new but dates back to the Cold War.

Reportedly, the Soviet intelligence used pizza deliveries as a clue to looming emergencies. In fact, in 1990, Frank Meeks of a Domino's franchisee in Washington noticed there was a sudden surge of orders delivered to CIA buildings. This was on the eve of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, which ultimately kicked off the Gulf War.

Meeks later told the Los Angeles Times that a similar surge in orders was noticed before former President Bill Clinton's impeachment hearings.