Flights rapidly exit Iran skies after Israeli strikes, Flightradar24 timelapse reveals

A Flightradar24 timelapse showing flight movements on Iranian skies after Israel’s strikes on Iran, targeting ‘dozens of’ nuclear and military targets, has gone viral. The video shows the flights quickly clearing the airspaces of Iran and its neighbouring country, Iraq. The video has gone viral and is now being shared by many across various social media platforms. Snippets from Flightradar24 timelapse following Israel's strikes on Iran. (X/@flightradar24)

An individual posted the video and wrote, “This time-lapse of air traffic over the Middle East shows how civilian airspace cleared after Israel’s operation against Iran began.”

Flightradar24, a real-time flight tracking service, in an X post, shared, “Flights clearing Iran and Iraq after airspace closures in both countries following strikes by Israel in Iran.”

“Preemptive, precise “ strikes:

Taking to X, Israel Defense Forces shared, “The IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive to strike Iran's nuclear program. Dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran.”

“Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and to the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfill the obligation to act in defense of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past,” the defence forces added.

In another X post, it claimed that “Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command" were all "eliminated” during the strikes.

“These are three ruthless mass murderers with international blood on their hands. The world is a better place without them,” it added.