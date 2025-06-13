Tehran skyscraper engulfed in flames: Chilling footage of burning high-rise after Israel's military strikes in Iran

Israel launched strikes on Iran early Friday local time, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and high-value military targets. The strikes caused explosions across Iran’s capital city, Tehran. Security cameras captured glimpses amid the strikes, including one where a large building was seen burning with plumes of smoke rising towards the skyline. A burning building in Iran’s Tehran after Israel's military strikes. (Screengrab)

An X user wrote, “Building goes up in flames in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes,” and shared a video of the blazing structure.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu on the strikes:

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared about the strike in a televised address. “Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” said Netanyahu.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows to retaliate:

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slammed Israel’s recent strike on Iran’s capital, Tehran. He said that Israel would face “severe punishment”, reported the Associated Press.

Israel “opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers,” said Khamenei.

“With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate and it will definitely receive it,” Khamenei continued.

The state-run IRNA news agency carried Khamenei’s statement. According to a report by the agency, several top military officials and scientists were killed in Israel’s attack.

Israel Defense Forces on the strikes:

The agency on it's official X handle posted, “We can now confirm that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets. These are three ruthless mass murderers with international blood on their hands. The world is a better place without them.”