‘Whole building started to fall apart’: Tel Aviv eyewitness shares chilling moment of Iranian attack

Iran, in response to Israel's attack on Tehran targeting military and nuclear structures, launched airstrikes, with explosions heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Missiles were seen over Tel Aviv's skyline, and the authorities urged the local public to take shelter. A resident of Tel Aviv recalled how the attack damaged his apartment building, reported CNN. Israeli first responders arrive at a site hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. (AFP)

“The whole building is starting to fall apart. There’s no electricity in the building. There’s still people stuck in their apartments,” a resident told the outlet. The individual still doesn’t know what happened to his cousin, a resident of the struck apartment building.

Another resident joined in and recalled, “We came home. We saw glass everywhere. We saw the apartment completely fried.” The resident shared they are trying to find a family with whom they can stay for the night with their dog.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the strikes:

"We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a recorded message, reported Associated Press.

Israel Defense Forces' X posts:

In a recent update, the Israel Defense Forces posted on its official X profile, “Israelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran.” According to a New York Times report, people are running to the communal bomb shelters with their families to stay safe during the attack. In addition, some of the Israeli citizens have access to safe rooms in their homes.

In another tweet, the defence forces wrote, “Israeli civilians are currently being targeted by the Iranian regime. The world cannot stay silent.”

"Search and Rescue forces are currently operating in a number of locations across the country in which reports of fallen projectiles were received," the military told the media.

According to a report by CNN, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz are assessing the situation from inside a bunker.