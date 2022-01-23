Mom and daughter dance to viral Kacha Badam song in South Korea. Watch video

Recently, some women from Korea went viral for grooving to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Now, the mother and daughter from the group of women who were seen dancing, are celebrating this moment in their lives. They have posted a video on Instagram where they are seen dancing to the viral meme song Kacha Badam.

The video opens to show the mother and daughter standing side by side and sharing the frame. Soon, they break into some signature steps and vibe to Kacha Badam. The duo is seen enjoying themselves as some filter that makes the video go from normal to colourful with every beat. With the help of a text insert in the video, the poster clarifies that at the moment, they are in South Korea.

“That’s us CELEBRATING. Thank you for all your love! Cheers to our love,” reads the caption to this dance video. The share is complete with the flags of India and Korea.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram just an hour ago, this video has garnered more than 1,000 likes already. The video has also received several positive comments from people who couldn't stop admiring their moves.

“Very beautiful dance, love from India,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute,” commented another. “Bengali song South Korea mein bhi,” [Bengali song in South Korea] wrote a third. “So good,” commented a fourth.

