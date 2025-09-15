Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
‘Mom asked for 50k, I sent double’: Pune engineer’s heartwarming gesture wins internet

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 05:04 pm IST

In his post, Akshad shared that when his mother requested  ₹50,000, he decided to “serve double” by sending her ₹1 lakh.

A Pune-based software engineer has struck a chord online with a heartwarming post about his mother. The post, shared on X by user Akshad, beautifully captures the essence of a mother’s generosity and a son’s attempt to return the same love in his own way.

Akshad's thoughtful gesture struck an emotional chord online.(X/@akshad_999)

“Whenever I ask my mom for 1 chapati, she serves 2. Yesterday she asked me for 50k… looks like it’s my turn to serve double,” Akshad wrote, while sharing a screenshot of a transaction. He said that when his mother asked for 50,000, he decided to return the gesture by sending her double the amount.

At first, Akshad attempted to transfer 1 lakh, but when that failed due to a daily transaction limit, he successfully sent her 99,000.

Akshad’s touching gesture wins internet

The gesture quickly touched thousands online, with many praising the son’s thoughtful act and the way he connected it with a simple memory of his mother’s everyday care.

“This is “success” not the money but thoughts that allows this. Love brother,” one user commented.

“Rarely commented on any post on X but this post made me comment because after seeing this I learnt this is this on of the best way to give back the same love which was given to us,” said another.

“This exactly happens with me too. When I ask my dad to give some money because my account is about to empty So he sends me double of it.. Always. This motivates me much more to work harder so that I can support my parents in the same way,” shared a third user.

“Sending any sort of money to your mom from your own salary is a great feeling. Actually it'll improve your mood and take away any stress if you have,” expressed one user.

