Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Monkey climbs into tourist's arms in Mexico to get a hug. Watch
trending

Monkey climbs into tourist's arms in Mexico to get a hug. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows how a monkey climbed into a tourist's arms in Mexico and then went in for a hug for quite some time.
The monkey climbing into the tourist’s arms to get a hug. (Instagram/@brittany_malott)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:15 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show the sweet bond of love between animals and humans are absolutely adorable to watch. Case in point, this video showcasing a monkey hugging a man. There is a chance that the video will warm your heart.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL: this monkey climbed onto the balcony for some love... then he went back into his natural habitat,” they wrote. They also added “I love all animals but have a soft spot for monkeys,” while replying to their own post.”

The video opens to show a text. “POV: You’re on vacation in Mexico and a monkey climbs up to your balcony and straight into your arms,” it reads. The video shows a man sitting on a chair hugging the animal.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being posted about a day ago, has gathered more than 2.9 lakh likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Omg this made my heart song!! And the smile on this man’s face is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sometimes all you need is a hug,” posted another. “That’s like really sweet… but it would freak me out,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monkey instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP