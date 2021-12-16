Mumbai Police relates to this dialogue by Ashutosh Rana from Aranyak. Watch

Do you follow Mumbai Police on Instagram? Then chances are you know about the kind of posts that they often share. The department regularly shares posts – with a touch of creativity – to spread awareness among people on different issues. Their latest post, however, is a little different. In this post, they shared a video of a dialogue by Ashutosh Rana from the Netflix show Aranyak and wrote how they relate to it.

In the vide, Rana, who plays the role of a retired police constable Mahadev Dogra, says that “Police ki duty duty nehi… mohabbat hai.” Loosely translated from Hindi it reads, “Police’s duty is not just duty but love.” Mumbai Police related to that and shared the video with the caption “A sentiment we couldn't agree more with!”

They also added a line in Marathi to the caption. When translated, it reads, “Our duty and love for the city will remain the same!” They concluded the post with the hashtags #KhakiLove and #ServiceFirst.

Take a look at the post:

With over 19,000 views, since being posted about 16 hours ago, the video has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“And we respect your mohabbat,” expressed an Instagram user. “So true,” posted another. A few also shared love emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?