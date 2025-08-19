Mumbai's iconic skyline 'vanishes' amid rain: Entrepreneur's viral video captures monsoon fury

Over the past few days, heavy rains have battered Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, including Pune. They have caused severe waterlogging on roads, subways, and rail tracks, disrupted flight operations, and left several dead as the city came to a near standstill. Filmed from a balcony, the clip showed torrential rain engulfing the skyline in a dense, cloudy haze.(X/@viraldharod)

Many residents took to social media to share videos of submerged vehicles and flooded streets. Among them, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and photographer captured the intensity of the downpour in a video where the city’s iconic high-rises seemed to vanish behind sheets of rain and powerful winds.

“It’s raining so heavily, with such fast winds, that the skyscrapers across are not visible,” the caption read. Filmed from Viral Dharod’s balcony, the clip showed torrential rain engulfing the skyline in a dense, cloudy haze.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city while over six people have died due to the torrential rains and hundreds others have been displaced across several districts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the flood situation with the disaster management department and said the next 48 hours will be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, which remain on high alert, news agency PTI reported.